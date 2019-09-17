A New Hampshire man was arrested after threatening the life of another man with a loaded firearm, according to police.

It happened at a Fryeburg residence Sunday night.

Fryeburg police responded to Portland Street for reports of a domestic disturbance involving a firearm.

Authorities say 54-year old Sidrick Thurlow allegedly arrived at a residence with a loaded handgun and threatened the life of a 56-year-old Brownfield man.

Officers seized a loaded 38-caliber handgun from Thurlow at the scene.

He is being held on $15,000 bail.

