Fryeburg, New Hampshire (WABI) - A New Hampshire man was arrested after threatening the life of another man with a loaded firearm, according to police.
It happened at a Fryeburg residence Sunday night.
Fryeburg police responded to Portland Street for reports of a domestic disturbance involving a firearm.
Authorities say 54-year old Sidrick Thurlow allegedly arrived at a residence with a loaded handgun and threatened the life of a 56-year-old Brownfield man.
Officers seized a loaded 38-caliber handgun from Thurlow at the scene.
He is being held on $15,000 bail.