New Hampshire man sentenced after high speed chase in Brewer

A New Hampshire man who lead police on a high-speed chase through Brewer has been sentenced to six months in jail.

46-year-old Joshua Dube pleaded guilty earlier this month to eluding an officer and criminal mischief. Other charges against him were dropped.

Last August police got a call about an erratic driver.

Holden police first tried to stop Dube's car but he took off.

The chase ended when Dube crashed into a fence on South Main Street in Brewer.

Dube was also ordered to pay $8,500 in restitution.