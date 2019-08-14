New England dioceses join reporting system for sexual abuse

Several dioceses in New England are joining an independent system for reporting misconduct or abuse by church leaders.

The system, started earlier this year by the Diocese of Boston, was joined Wednesday by the Diocese of Manchester in New Hampshire, the Diocese of Burlington in Vermont, the Diocese of Portland in Maine as well as several dioceses in Massachusetts.

Hosted on the EthicsPoint website, the system is confidential and allows alleged victims to file abuse claims anonymously. All claims will be reported to law enforcement and apostolic nuncio as necessary. The status of the claims can be tracked.

The system can be accessed by calling 1-844-762-5208 or visiting www.bishopreporting.ethicspoint.com, where visitors will be guided through making a report, anonymously or not. The special website also features a FAQ section.