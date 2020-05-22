New England Steam Corporation receives new tender for old locomotive

A special delivery was made Friday to the New England Steam Corporation in Hancock.

For years a team has been working to restore the Maine Central 470.

It's the last steam locomotive to operate on the railroad in 1954.

A brand new 8-ton tender came Friday from Millinocket.

The tender is essential to the engine running as it holds water and coal.

For the past three months Maine workers have been building the tender at Millinocket Fabrication and Machine.

The original tender’s grab irons, doors, steps and ladders will be re-used on the new one.

“Steam locomotive when it’s operating, if you run out of coal that’s a bad day. If you run out of water, it’s a terrible day. That’s one of the significant reasons that this had to be done. Of course we are doing absolutely everything to the peak of safety standards. This locomotive will be as safe as any locomotive in the country when we are done.”

The team says it will still be years before the locomotive is fully restored and back on the tracks, again.

But the new tender is a step in the right direction.