New England Patriots owner donates $50,000 to support the efforts of "The Soupman"

A Massachusetts man has become famous for his big red bus and the mission behind it, and now he's been given a BIG boost from the owner of the New England Patriots.

Peter Kelleher, who is known as "The Soupman," was recently here in Maine and shortly after was featured on CBS Evening News.

He dedicated his life to supporting the homeless after losing his son Travis to an overdose.

Robert Kraft saw that national news report, and made a donation of $50,000 to help Kelleher keep things rolling.

Kelleher says part of the money will be spent on an outdoor shower that will be given to Bangor so that local transients can use it.

To learn more about the non-profit organization go to supportthesoupman.org.