New England Clean Energy Connect awards more contracts

The New England Clean Energy Connect is acquiring nearly 50,000 heavy duty mats to be placed on the ground during construction of the 145-mile (230-kilometer) power transmission corridor.

A $7 million contract announced Friday for 17,000 mats will be divided among four Maine companies.

An additional 30,000 mats were recently purchased from Maine contractors at a cost of $12 million.

The CMP-led project is moving forward even though there are a few pending regulatory approvals, and the prospect of a statewide vote on the project.

The 47,000 mats will be used to create portable roads during construction phase.