New England Arab American Organization holds celebration for Eid

Staff were geared up with gloves, giving out gifts for families and kids.

They even had an appearance from a superhero or two.

Everyone taking part in the festivities stayed in their cars, many also decorated their vehicles for the celebration.

Event organizers say the goal on Sunday was to do what they could to come together and make people smile.

Usually every year they have about 450 families for an Eid celebration, but this year they are anticipating 300-400 cars since the festivities aren't what they normally are.