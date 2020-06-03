New Canada man dies in Fort Kent ATV crash

A man is dead after crashing his ATV in Fort Kent.

Maine wardens said someone called 911 just before midnight Tuesday night, saying they had come upon the crash on Black Lake Road.

Wardens say Travis Haley, 30, of New Canada, was found dead at the scene after he was thrown from his 2014 Polaris side by side.

The initial investigation found that Haley had been driving his Polaris south on Black Lake Road when he lost control trying to go around a corner. The ATV rolled several times after going into a ditch.

Black Lake Road is a dirt road through a series of agricultural fields that also serves as the ATV trail.