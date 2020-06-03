New Camden-Rockport Middle School reaches milestone

"We're nearing completion which is really exciting."

According to Superintendent Maria Libby, the new Camden-Rockport Middle School is on time and under budget.

In the last week, demolition of the old building revealed a peek at the new structure just behind it.

"It was really designed to fit in with the neighborhood because the school is plopped in the middle of a neighborhood."

Voters approved the new building after problems with the old one became too great to deal with.

"The building that the middle school has been in, in addition to being old and having leaks in the roof constantly, was never designed to be a single school, so it was really spread out. Long corridors, lots of unusable space. The functionality of our new school will be tremendously improved."

The new school features a gymnasium, library, theater, and an academic wing designed to give educators and students everything they need.

"This piece is going to be renovated."

The oldest structure on the property, the Mary E. Taylor School, built in 1925, will not be demolished.

"It will serve the high school alternative education program and the central office."

"We are set to open the doors on September 8th, hopefully welcoming many students back in through those doors."

Libby says she's excited for what the new building will offer, but the connection between students and educators will remain the same.

"We recognize that what happens inside those walls is what matters the most. "

