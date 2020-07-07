New Balance factories reopen after deep cleaning

Some workers at the New Balance factories in Skowhegan, Norridgewock, and Norway have returned to work after the facilities had been briefly shutdown as a precaution after an employee showed COVID-19 like symptoms.

Company officials say that measures were taken for deep cleaning over the holiday weekend.

The factories are still operating with a reduced workforce to allow for appropriate social distancing.

Like many businesses, New Balance is following a phased approach to bring staff back to work.