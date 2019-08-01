New Augusta program aims to get more high school students interested in firefighting

Maine currently has a firefighter shortage, but a new program in Augusta is aimed at helping get more people into firefighting.

"Starting this fall at the Capital Area Technical Center here in Augusta, Maine there will be a Firefighter 1 and 2 program for high school kids that can attend and get their certification in firefighting," said Augusta Fire Chief Roger Audette.

Audette says allowing high schoolers to get an introduction to firefighting is big for recruiting efforts.

"Firefighter 1 and 2 certification is a required part of the job to be a firefighter at any municipality in the state of Maine," said Audette. "So to have this program available to kids that have an interest in firefighting is a win for volunteer fire departments in the state and career departments like us that are trying to recruit and retain members."

Some of the firefighters in Augusta have completed the program at other schools and think it's great that it's being brought to Augusta, like firefighter/paramedic Brittany Corey.

"It definitely made it clear that this is what I wanted to do," said Corey. "It gives you that opportunity to see what it's like to work in a station, do the stuff, like I said, it prepared us a lot."

The class is going to get that hands on experience at the Western Ave. Station, which is currently in reserve.

As the school year nears, one of the members of the first class is gearing up for the start of his dream career.

"I expect it to be relatively difficult," said rising high school senior Logan Farr. "I went through basic and that was a hard course and I know some people who just went through Firefighter 1 and 2 and they said it was a lot of work, but it really helps and pays off in the end."