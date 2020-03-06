New American citizens sworn in at Bangor High School

Nearly three dozen people who call Maine home are now United States citizens, too. It's a long process for them but one with great reward.

34 people from 25 countries walked in these doors at Bangor High School together and will all walk out as some of the newest American citizens.

Including Sylvia Guzman Baine. Sylvia and the other 33 people of all ages from all over the world each have a reason they're here. For Slyvia, it was her children.

"I was a single mother back then. I had two kids, Luis and Adrianna. It was really hard for me as a single mother to raise them down there. I had a chance to come over here and start a new life," Slyvia explained.

Taking an oath as an American citizen for Sylvia is something she worked hard to get to. She explained, "I just came to this country with a dream of opportunities. I just took a chance and here I am."

Bangor High School students also got to witness this process.

Senior, Nevaeh Grady, said, "To be here and watch it all happen was the most amazing thing. It was beyond my expectations."

Daniel McArthy, sophomore, said, "Incredible. It's really eye-opening to see such an amazing ceremony."

Celebrating this major milestone together is a day no one here will soon forget.

"I'm happy for her. It's something she's been wanting to do for a while. It took a little bit for her to get here but we're happy she took this step for her."

Slyvia said, " I feel so grateful. Excited. This is a big step for me. A dream come true."