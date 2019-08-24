New Advocacy demands solutions about coast erosion

Erosion has eaten away at the Saco shoreline and a new advocacy group is demanding solutions from its local and federal governments.

SOS Saco bay hosted a community meeting today to discuss ways to improve the beach's maintenance.

SOS stands for 'save our shores' and organizers said this is a problem impacting the entire city.

"Were sick as taxpayers in Saco especially of trying to do these band-aid fixes we want money reimbursed for the money lost out there we want 50 years of sand replenishment," Kevin Roche, Pres. SOS Saco Bay.

A 2-thousand study showed Saco Bay experienced coast erosion where more than 30 homes and hundreds of feet of the beach have been lost.

SOS Saco Bay hopes to work with all parties to ensure the protection of its beaches.

