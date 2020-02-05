New Acadia Federal Credit Union now open

You may remember a Rite Aid being on Broadway in Bangor... now Acadia Federal Credit Union inhabits that building.

Wednesday a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to officially open the credit union.

The branch has modern teller pods, a video room for members, 24-hour ATM and more.

This is Acadia FCU's ninth branch.

President and CEO David Desjardins says, "Folks should expect when they come in a bright, modern, spacious building that will meet their needs not only for today but it will also meet our needs for future growth. One of the things that we looked at, we designed the building for future growth and kept that in mind."

Five employees have been hired at the new Broadway branch.

More positions will likely be available in the future.