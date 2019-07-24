'Never give up' say kids at robotics summer camp

“They don't even know how much they’re learning which is really cool.”

Maine Robotics has been helping kids learn science and engineering skills since 2004.

“We are making Lego robotic vehicles run. They do a little bit of programming, and then we make them fail over and over and over and over again with missions.”

Kids team up with a partner to build and program a robot to accomplish increasingly complex tasks.

“You're stuck on it, and it feels like you can't do it because it's just not working, and you try like 23 times, and it just doesn't work.”

“So they fail a little better and they fail a little better, and finally they accomplish it and go on to the next task.”

“Once we finally finished it we were really happy because we spent so much time working on them.”

“We've been trying to do this maze, and it's been hard.”

Noah and Ella worked on programming the right sequence to get their robot to make a series of turns.

“It’s really hard. We keep on going back and forth, but we never give up. That’s why it gets better and better. We see the problem, and then we make the numbers match the problem.”

“It’s tricky, but we’re still trying. One step at a time.”

“We immerse them. They're at it for an hour and a half, just two people and a robot and a task.”

“Even kids who aren’t used to this, they're getting better and better by the hour. The differences are so great, and they’re just getting so good at it.”

For these kids, failure is always an option… but giving up isn't.