Nestle considering possible sale of Poland Spring as company refocuses water business

Nestle announced Thursday that it is considering the sale of its North American water business, including Poland Spring.

The company said it wants to focus on its international brands.

Nestle said in a statement that its regional spring water brands, including Poland Spring, fall outside of that new focus.

The statement said a company review of a possible sale will be completed by early next year.

Nestle also announced that it plans to make its water businesses carbon neutral by 2025.