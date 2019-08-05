Nervous Nellie's in Deer Isle: More than just a homemade jam store

Maine is nothing if not unique. Take Nervous Nellie's Jams and Jellies in Deer Isle. It sounds like a quintessential, made-in-Maine jam store, and it is… but it’s also a living, breathing and ever evolving museum made of art from a very specific medium.

"'Found Object Sculpture,' which means it's made out of junk," said Peter Beerits, artist and co-owner of Nervous Nellies."So, there are objects that have had another life and another use that I've collected over the years. There's tens of thousands of pounds of the stuff around here."

Beerits started making jams and jellies as a struggling art student thirty five years ago as a way to make a little money. Now Nervous Nellie's makes up to 300 jars a day. And the jam is as organic as the art.

"we never had a business plan, said Peter's wife Anne, who also co-owns Nervous Nellie's. "We didn't really have an idea of where this should go. But you get a nugget of energy and interest in one direction and you follow it down that path. Everything's done by hand. The only industrial equipment we have is the ten gallon steam jacketed kettle. Otherwise it's cutting boards and knives, it's a cuisinart, it's a faucet, and that's about it."

Junk. Outdated Technology. Old Iron from the Deer Isle dump. All of it the DNA behind a sculpture park you have to see to believe. Beerit’s told us when he was younger, he thought he’d be a famous artist with a gallery somewhere. He may not have thought of it then the way it’s turned out now, but he’s achieved that goal.

"The purpose of making art is to have an audience and have people appreciate it, and move them somehow. I'm really blessed as an artist that people are moved by my work and that I'm put in contact with them," Beerits said.

Nervous Nellie's is perfect for a place like Deer Isle. You won’t drive by either one on your way to Boothbay or Bar Harbor, and pictures on tv really don’t do either one justice. You really have to see it for yourself.