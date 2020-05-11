"Nerdy Do-Gooder" on a mission to save mask-wearer's ears during pandemic

One self-proclaimed nerd has turned his passion for all things geeky into aid for others.

With eight 3D printers sitting around, a local guy put them to good use saving ears across the state.

Paul Bussiere has a talent for 3D printing, making homemade versions of R2D2 and BB8 from the famous Star Wars franchise.

Recently a friend of his from the Maine Veteran's Home reached out to him asking if he could print ear savers.

Ear savers are plastic bands that loop around the back of the neck to relieve pressure on the ears when someone is wearing a face mask.

Bussiere, a veteran himself, went to work after he got the request.

Bussiere says he sent a large shipment to the Veteran's Home and has printed in total 1,700 ear savers.

He says, "I'm just trying to use my nerdiness in a good, positive way. Anyone that has a 3D printer will tell you, we've been looking for a way that we can help. I happen to have eight of them. It's nice to be able to contribute and help people out."

He says the material he uses is not cheap because he wants to make sure the ear savers are flexible and don't break.

Therefore, he does charge for materials but not for the labor.

It's $5 for a pack of ten ear savers.

They are made of a plastic material which is also easily disinfected for multiple wears.

To find out more about these ear savers or to purchase one you can visit Bussiere on Facebook at Where Nerdy is Cool.