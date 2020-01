A man from Nepal was sentenced Wednesday for trying to get a green card by marrying a Hampden woman in exchange for paying her $13,000.

28-year-old Eilove Shrestha appeared in federal court in Bangor and was ordered to serve a month in prison after pleading guilty to marriage fraud last July.

Shrestha married Marena Mushero a year earlier.

Mushero pleaded guilty to federal charges and was sentenced to five years of probation.