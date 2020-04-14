Neighbors react to deadly officer-involved shooting in Old Town

We're learning more about what led up to police shooting and killing a man on French Island Tuesday morning.

Authorities say 31-year-old Thomas Powell III of Old Town fired on officers first.

Tami Stokes, Old Town resident, said, "This is never like this. You get maybe a couple of speeders up here, but nothing, nothing like this."

Neighbors outside a home on Bodwell Street are in disbelief.

The Maine Attorney General's Office is investigating a deadly police-involved shooting there.

The incident started at about midnight Tuesday.

Police say were looking for 31-year-old Thomas Powell III in connection with a crime on Monday.

Maine State Police Colonel, John Cote, said, "Troop J responded to a report of a burglary in the Downeast town of Surry. Their investigation determined that a white Honda pilot SUV had also been stolen from the residence."

Old Town Police Department kept an eye on Powell’s home throughout the night.

Around midnight they say they found the SUV they were looking for in his driveway.

"Old Town and State Police established a perimeter around the residence and security search an arrest warrant for Powell and did a limited evaluation of adjacent residences. State police crisis negotiators were dispatched and the tactical team were dispatched an EMS personnel were staged a short distance from the scene," Cote said.

"Subsequent to the arrival of the SUV, Old Town Police Department received a report of shots fired in the area,” Cote added.

Neighbors said they heard something uneasy too. Stokes said, "The lady that lives up the road said she called the police department at 12 in the morning because she heard gunshots and then at 2 o'clock she heard them yelling at the individual to come out."

"We were wondering if we should call when we heard what we thought were gunshots, but ya know we weren't positive. It actually sounded like a couple of firecrackers."

Cote said, "Attempts to contact Powell continued Throughout the morning unsuccessfully. Until approximately 8:30 AM when Powell Briefly appeared in the doorway and fired shots at perimeter officers before retreating back inside the residence. A few minutes later Powell again exited the residence and an armed confrontation resulted in Powell being shot and killed by police."

Two members of the Maine State Police Tactical Team, Trooper Garret Booth and Detective Scott Duff are now on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

As the investigation continues, people who live here are trying to make sense of what happened.

"I don’t think you think the worst-case scenario."