Negative test results for all 7 employees at the Emergency Operations Center in Augusta who had COVID symptoms

The State Emergency Operations Center was forced to go virtual Thursday after seven people who work at the building all reported coronavirus symptoms.

All of those people have tested negative for the virus.

All seven had called out sick after experiencing the symptoms overnight Wednesday.

On Friday, it was reported that many of them were feeling better.

We're told state officials who have been in the building - like the Governor, Dr. Shah and department commissioners - have not been in close contact with the affected individuals.

The Commerce Drive building also house the Maine Department of Public Safety and the Maine Department of Labor. State officials say that no staff are working from the MEMA building for the day Friday.

Full statement from MEMA:

"The Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) announced today that all seven individuals who reported symptoms associated with COVID-19 have tested negative for the virus that causes the disease.

Samples from the seven employees who worked out of MEMA’s State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) in Augusta – three from MEMA, two from Maine CDC, and two Maine National Guard members – all tested negative at Maine CDC’s Health and Environmental Testing Laboratory (HETL). Maine CDC medical epidemiologists continue to investigate what caused the symptoms. Many of the seven individuals reported feeling better today.

After the seven employees called in sick on Thursday, MEMA Director Peter Rogers and Maine CDC Director Nirav D. Shah shifted the SEOC from mostly to fully virtual operations. MEMA and Maine CDC operations have not been disrupted. At no time were SEOC operations closed or halted. MEMA and Maine CDC have exercised continuity of operations plans for situations of this nature. The shift to a virtual operations center ensured no disruption in Maine’s ongoing COVID-19 response.

Out of an abundance of caution, no staff are working from the MEMA building today. Plans to deep clean the affected areas of the building are underway.

At the outset of the pandemic, MEMA implemented safety protocols at the SEOC to help protect against the spread of COVID-19, including limiting the number of employees working in the SEOC, requiring employees to maintain six feet of distance whenever possible, enhancing cleaning efforts within the office, and requiring temperature checks and hand sanitation for all individuals entering the SEOC.



The MEMA offices are co-located in a larger building at 45 Commerce Drive with the Maine Department of Public Safety and the Maine Department of Labor. However, no employees of those Departments reported experiencing symptoms to Maine CDC.



Measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 should be taken seriously regardless of the setting, including maintaining physical distance, staying home if you're not feeling well, and speaking to your health care provider if you experience symptoms consistent with COVID-19, such as shortness of breath, fever, and cough. "

