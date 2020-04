Could you go for a beer?

How about supporting Maine's Craft Brewers..

In an effort to help the state's beer makers the Maine Brew and Bev Guide has compiled a list to show Mainers how they can safely get their favorite beverages all over the state.

It's differerent from brewery to brewery - some are offering home delivery - others scheduling pick up times..

For more information visit mainebrewguide.com/brews-on-demand