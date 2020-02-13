Need a Valentine's Day gift? Pizza Gourmet in Hampden is serving something cheesy

Looking for something besides flowers and chocolate for your sweetheart on Valentine's Day?

How about… Pizza!

Pizza Gourmet in Hampden is making things extra cheesy this Valentine's Day.

They are offering heart-shaped pizzas to send to your special someone.

Crystal & Paul Stratton, Owners, Pizza Gourmet, said, "I know I'm not a traditional girl. I'm not a flowers or chocolate kind of girl. So, I would love to get a pizza or a whoopie pie or something different. So, I tried promoting that for something fun. It's a great gift for the guy or the girl and for the whole family. I mean, who doesn't love a heart-shaped pizza?"

Owners say just request the heart-shaped pizza when you call in to order, and they'll make it happen.

