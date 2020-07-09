Nearly 60 workers at Jay paper mill being laid off, more layoffs likely

Nearly 60 workers at the Pixelle Specialty Solutions mill in Jay are being laid off, the company said Thursday.

The layoffs come nearly three months after a digester at the mill exploded. No one was hurt in the explosion.

Since the explosion, the company has buying pulp from other Pixelle operations and third-party suppliers to keep the mill running.

Company officials said because of that they are cutting the number of employees over time.

A total of 59 workers will be laid off effective Monday.

More layoffs will be announced as the company evaluates its operations, officials said.

"The reduction is an unfortunate consequence of a circumstance no one expected, wanted, or caused. Everyone affected has been a valued member of our team. We will provide those affected by the reduction support in the form of compensation, benefits, and job placement assistance," mill manager Jay Thiessen said.

Pixelle said the mill being unable make pulp has also had a negative impact on the independent loggers and truckers who supplied the pulp manufacturing operation.