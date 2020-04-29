Nearly 60% of Mainers to test positive for coronavirus have recovered, one more death reported

Nearly 60 percent of the people that have tested positive for coronavirus in the state have recovered..

As of today are 441 active cases of the coronavirus in Maine.

Those are the latest numbers from the Maine CDC that were just released moments ago.

Sadly, one more Mainer has died as a result of the virus - bringing the death toll to 52 in the state so far.

There are 16 news cases that have been reported since yesterday - that makes the overall positive cases count 1,056 so far in Maine.

615 have recovered, so again - only 441 of those cases are active..

166 people have been hospitalized.

There are 472 cases in Cumberland County - that number is up 6 since yesterday..

There are 59 cases in Penobscot County - up 2.

Dr Nirav Shah and Maine Economic Development Commissioner Heather Johnson will hold a press briefing this afternoon at 2. TV5 will carry that live and on our website..