Nearly $6 million will go to five Maine health care facilities through CARES Act

More federal funding is coming for some health care providers in the state.

Senators Susan Collins and Angus King say nearly $6 million will go to five facilities through the CARES Act.

The funding will support efforts to provide health care to Mainers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They say these facilities have been indispensable in helping residents of rural communities.

Here's the complete statement:

U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King announced that HealthReach Community Health Centers, the Maine Hospital Association, Inc., the Penobscot Community Health Center, the Katahdin Valley Health Center, and the Maine Primary Care Association have been awarded a total of $5,794,031 to support their efforts to provide health care to Mainers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During this public health crisis, community health centers and hospitals have been indispensable in helping to ensure that residents of Maine’s rural communities continue to receive quality care,” said Senators Collins and King in a joint statement. “This important funding will assist dedicated medical professionals throughout Maine as they continue to care for patients and combat the COVID-19 pandemic.”

HealthReach Community Health Centers, the Penobscot Community Health Center, and the Katahdin Valley Health Center received funding through the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ Health Center Program. The Maine Hospital Association, Inc., received funding through the Department’s Hospital Preparedness Program, which was allocated through the CARES Act.

The funding was allocated as follows:

·HealthReach Community Health Centers was awarded $1,014,873.

·Maine Hospital Association, Inc., was awarded $1,167,487.

·Penobscot Community Health Center was awarded$1,300,602.

·Katahdin Valley Health Center was awarded $1,085,340.

·Maine Primary Care Association was awarded $1,225,729