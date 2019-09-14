Nearly 300 people compete in mud-filled Dynamic Fit Challenge

Nearly 300 people showed up to compete in the mud-filled obstacle course known as the Dynamic Fit Challenge on Saturday.

Held at Pineland Farms in New Gloucester, the event threw new physical challenges at competitors across 3 miles of trail. Organizers say getting covered in mud is all part of the fun.

"It's just fun," said Andrea Gleason, co-host of the race. "Who does that? Nobody does that on the weekend on their own, so it gives you an opportunity just to do something outside maybe your comfort zone or your normal activity."

The Dynamic Fit Challenge raised money for Winter Kids, a foundation that helps young Mainers get access to winter activities all season long.