Nearly 1M vehicles to travel Maine Turnpike Memorial Day weekend

Expect more traffic on the Maine Turnpike this Memorial Day weekend compared with last year.

The Maine Turnpike Authority said Thursday that it expects traffic over the holiday weekend to increase 1.5 percent compared with last year.

Nearly 1 million vehicles are expected to travel the highway Friday through Monday.

Drivers should expect the heaviest traffic northbound Friday evening and southbound on Monday.

Turnpike officials are warning drivers to be alert when encountering constructions zones in the Portland area where the speed limit is lowered to 45 mph.

Work is underway to widen the highway and there are several lane shifts drivers need to pay attention to.

Police have reported an increase in crashes in those construction zones.