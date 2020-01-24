Nearly 1,000 celebrate business at 2020 Kenney Awards

The Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce celebrated business in the Kennebec Valley region Friday night.

Over 900 people filled the Augusta Civic Center for the annual Kenney Awards.

Among others, Robert Gordon won the Peter G. Thompson Lifetime Achievement award, Central Maine Pyrotechnics won Large Business of the Year, and Zardus Art of Massage & Wellness Spa won Small Business of the Year.

One of the finalists for the President's Award, Cushnoc Brewing Company, says they're thrilled with their success over their first two and a half years.

"I think our timing was good," said Tobias Parkhurst, Cushnoc Brewing Co. co-founder. "We came into downtown Augusta when the community was really excited about seeing that area of the city redeveloped and Augusta, the capitol city, didn't have a brewery and everybody likes pizza. So I feel like we did the right thing at the right time."

"We can't thank the community enough for reaching out and really embracing us and making us as busy as we have been for the last two and a half years," said Casey Hynes, Cushnoc Brewing Co. co-founder. "It's incredible; it's humbling."

We're told that the Kennebec Valley Chamber's membership grew by 11% last year.