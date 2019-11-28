Nearly 100 volunteers help put on annual Messalonskee Thanksgiving Dinner

Folks in Central Maine put the giving in Thanksgiving Thursday at Messalonskee High School for their annual Thanksgiving Dinner.

The cafeteria filled up with folks ready to dig into a free traditional Thanksgiving meal.

We're told they broke the record of people served this year, serving over 1,300.

They did that with the help of nearly 100 volunteers.

"You're seeing the younger generation helping out," said Adrienne Bennett, a candidate for the Republican nomination in Maine's 2nd Congressional District who volunteered Thursday. "You're seeing people give back, and they're giving their time. They're not necessarily giving money. Some people don't have money to give, but they do have their time to volunteer."

Two of the youngest volunteers are Kaydence and Liam McKenney.

"I was handing out apple cider and water, and I was handing out creamer and sugar," said Liam.

"I was picking up people's trash and doing water and stuff," said Kaydence.

The kids say that they're happy to help.

"I was here because I like helping people," said Kaydence.

"I was here because I like helping our big community," said Liam.

And for chief organizer Mike Perkins, who's been apart of this for about 30 years, he says the mission has never changed.

"It's all about giving back," said Perkins. "And the best thing about it is you look around and you see people getting together. And people would be sitting at home and no one else there at home and no family there. They come in here and have a meal and they're with family, they're with friends. It's great to have that. I think it's the best part."