Navy considers shipbuilding cuts for upcoming budget

The Navy is proposing construction cutbacks of destroyers and accelerated retirements of cruisers that would delay, or sink, the Navy’s goal of a larger fleet.

The Defense Department proposal that was forwarded to the White House would shrink the size of the fleet from today’s level of 293 ships to 287 ships at a time when the stated goal for the Navy is 355 ships.

The proposed cost-cutting comes as the Navy works to modernize its ballistic missile submarine fleet, replacing the current Ohio-class subs with new Columbia-class nuclear subs.

That program is putting pressure on the shipbuilding budget.

