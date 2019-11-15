Ceremony on Friday welcomes 35 new Americans

Friday morning at Maranacook Community Middle School in , Governor Mills, family members, and friends welcomed the 35 newest Americans.

"They're hearts are in this. And the families sitting here watching them take the oath of office and the oath of citizenship finally. It represents something near and dear to all our hearts," said Governor Mills.

"We need you here. We need you and your children and your grandchildren. We need your skills, and contributions. You are necessary to move our state forward, and your hard work and dedication is how we will build a better state," said State Senator Shenna Bellows.

After the ceremony each person was helped with registering to vote.