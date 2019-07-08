Native of Nepal admits to marrying Brewer woman as part of sham

A native of Nepal has admitted to trying to get a green card by marrying a Hampden woman in exchange for paying her 13-thousand dollars.

27-year-old Eilove Shrestha pleaded guilty Monday to marriage fraud in federal court in Bangor.

Shrestha married a woman in Brewer last June.

Court documents say he came to the U-S in 2015 on a six-month visitor visa but never left and needed a green card to stay in the country.

Last August, 28-year-old Marena Mushero told authorities she was in a sham marriage with Shrestha.

Mushero pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit marriage fraud.

She was sentenced in April to five years of probation.

Mushero recently served timed in jail for an unrelated theft crime.