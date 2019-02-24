Native American group meets in support of keeping Skowhegan mascot

A national group supporting the Skowhegan Indians name says it's important to preserve their Native American identities.

The Native American Guardian Association spoke with supporters to keep the name on Sunday in Skowhegan.

The group said it works with schools across the country to promote awareness and education about Native American history.

The event was held at T&B Celebration Center.

It was by invite only because members say this isn't a time for conflict.

"The people of your tribe they don't speak for me. they don't speak for any of us. they actually don't speak for 90% of our Indian people in this country," said Eunice Davidson, NAGA Board Member

The Native American Guardian Association has traveled throughout the country to spread their ideas of keeping the name for other schools.

Even though it was an invite-only event, the group was met with protestors outside of the venue.