National sandwich chain collects donations for Farmington Fire Department

A national sandwich chain is stepping up to help the Farmington Fire Department in the wake of last month's deadly explosion.

All Firehouse Subs locations in Maine are collecting donations for the company's public safety foundation.

Money raised from donations will go towards extrication equipment for the Farmington department.

The equipment will be donated in honor of Capt. Michael Bell, who was killed in the explosion, as well as those injured.

Donations can be dropped off in canisters provided at all Maine Firehouse Subs locations.