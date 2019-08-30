National initiative encourages parents to wait on giving kids smart phones

A national initiative is sweeping across the country encouraging parents to wait to give their kids cell phones.

"Wait until 8th" is a pledge to wait until your child is in eighth grade before giving them any type of smart phone.

Those behind the movement are trying to get parents from as many schools as possible to take the pledge and limit peer pressure at school to have them.

There's also belief that too much access to a smart phone at a young age stunts social development.

"They're not communicating with their peers in a face to face manner. They're spending time doing isolated activities with these video mediums. So that subsequently changes the experience of childhood, and the life skills that sort of come from that," said the chair of the school of education at Husson.

To learn more information about the initiative, you can visit waituntil8th.org.