National Weather Service confirms tornado touchdown in Maine

The National Weather Service says a tornado that touched down in Maine on Saturday afternoon caused tree damage and ripped a tin roof off a building.

No fatalities or injuries were reported in the statement issued by the NWS office in Gray, Maine.

The tornado touched down around 3:30 p.m. in Hiram, located in southwestern Maine’s Oxford County, and continued to Sebago in Cumberland County. That region of Maine was under tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings at the time.

The EF0 tornado had an estimated maximum wind speed of 80 mph and traveled along a nearly 5-mile-long path.

