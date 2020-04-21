National Volunteer Week thanks those that donate their time

“There isn't a spot I don't think of our hospital that isn't touched by a volunteer.” says Stacey Coventry, MSB, director, Volunteer and Community Development Services for Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Over the past year 160 volunteers have given 12,000 hours of their time to help out at Northern Light Health locations.

“It's a little bit of a different year for us with COVID 19 but we definitely didn't want to let the opportunity go by.”

So they are reaching out and thanking their volunteers, like Phil and Peg Provost. They regularly give of their time by bringing Dash, a therapy dog, to patients.

"We get so much out of it from seeing the smiles on a patient's face or a visitors.” says Phil

“It's being able to help people." says Peg. "Being able to do something for someone."

“We have to do a shout-out to Phil and embarrass him a little bit because this year he reaches 3000 hours of lifetime service.” says Coventry.

“If you are a volunteer thank you for your service and if you know a volunteer please take time this week to reach out and say thank you.”

Now more than ever there is a need for more people to volunteer, so the United Way of Eastern Maine has partnered with the student ride-sharing service Tip Whip. Founder and CEO Spencer Wood says he jumped at the chance to help.

“What we're actually doing at Tip Whip is helping the United Way recruit and reward volunteers right now.”

“Part of why the tip whip relationship has been so perfect is that we need to find younger volunteers who can help fill those roles." says Jesse Moriarty, Chief Operating Officer of the United Way of Eastern Maine. "So whether it's delivering meals to seniors or whatever those roles might be it's important that we bring some new folks in to volunteer who are not in those risk categories.”

Tip Whip isn’t offering rides right now, so they’ve turned to their network of student drivers and asked them to volunteer through the United Way.

“They can earn fun rewards like ten cents off a gallon of gas or gift cards to local restaurants" says Wood.

“Whatever it is that you are able and willing to do at this time we'd love to connect folks with those opportunities.”

The incentives program begins next week.

You can find ways to volunteer at unitedwayem.org