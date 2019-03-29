National Vietnam War Veterans Day honored at State House

Today is National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

It marks the 50th anniversary of one of the toughest years of the Vietnam War.

Dozens of Vietnam Veterans were in Augusta for an observance.

They were given special 50th anniversary certificates and pins.

Speakers emphasized why it's so important to recognize the service of those who fought.

"We honor the men and women who fought because they were driven by a love of our country and of home and duty," said Gov. Janet Mills. "We mourn those who laid down their lives and recognize the many still living with battle scars both seen and unseen."

48,000 Mainers fought in the Vietnam War.