National Sleep Awareness Week focuses on the importance of rest

We're all adjusting to one less hour of sleep with the time change.

So it's a good time to think about how to get enough rest overall.

Appropriately enough, it's National Sleep Awareness Week.

Lack of sleep can lead to health problems including high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease and other illnesses.

It's recommended the average adult between the age of 30 and 64 should get 7 to 9 hours of sleep.

For those 65 and older, it's 7 to 8 hours of sleep.

Sometimes other health issues can lead to poor sleep, like insomnia, restless leg syndrome, sleep apnea, snoring, and narcolepsy.

A professional sleep study can help diagnose and treat sleep disorders. In-house testing and home study are available.

For more information, log on to northernlighthealth.org/EMMCSleep.