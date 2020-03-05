National 'Slam the Scam' Day educates people about the danger of scams

It's the first National 'Slam the Scam' Day.

It's all about protecting people from government imposter scams across the U.S.

Federal officials say people are being scammed by phone and by email.

Someone pretends to be a government employee to mislead people into making fake payments - and giving out personal information.

We spoke with a state worker who says she was nearly the victim of a scam.

She got an email claiming to be from her boss. It asked her to go to Walmart and buy gift cards, then to call with the information.

She said something just didn't seem right.

It turns out it was a scam.

"I was willing to do it for my boss but afterward, I was mad. The whole thing seemed so legitimate," Michelle Weirich, State employee, said.

"They are professionals. It's a billion-dollar industry so they only need a couple of people to follow through with it in order to make it financially viable. So, we're just encouraging people to hang up the phone. Close out the email. Take it to somebody who's trusted," District Attorney, Marianne Lynch

The Federal Trade Commission reported victims losing 153 million dollars to these scams last year.

Some things to remember:

Government officials will never call to threaten you - or offer to increase your benefits for a fee.

They also won't request payment through gift cards, cash or wire transfers and do not feel ashamed if you have been scammed- reach out to law enforcement.