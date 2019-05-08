National Share a Coke Day is May 8th

Wednesday is National Share a Coke Day.

The popular beverage was created by John Pemberton and served at a pharmacy in Atlanta on May 8th, 1886.

The soda has had a long history, but its iconic bottle and logo are recognized across the world.

Employees working at the Coca-Cola Distribution center in Bangor say Share a Coke Day isn't just about the history.

It's about bringing people together and sharing a memory.

Tim Dunley, District Sales Manager says, "Sharing a Coke, whether it's with your best friend or the community, somebody that you may or may not know, it often brings people the feeling of enjoyment, whether it's memories of fishing with their grandfather or graduation this time of year, stuff like that."

For 133 years, Coke has been a fixture in advertising and communities across the globe.