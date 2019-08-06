National Night Out in Bangor

Nearly 15,000 communities across the country participated in National Night Out.

It's a chance for folks to build relationships not only with law enforcement officers but community members as well.

Another goal is to reduce crime.

Dozens were at Second Street Park talking to officers, playing lawn games, or getting some food.

This is Bangor's 7th annual National Night Out.

Elizabeth Brunton, Bangor Community Relations Officer, said, "It helps facilitate that relationship between law enforcement and community members which makes communicating easier when problems do arise and even trying to prevent crime in various different neighborhood. Also, it helps break down these social barriers we put up that leave us isolated in modern society."

National Night Out has been taking place in the United States for mroe than 35 years. To learn more, visit, https://natw.org/