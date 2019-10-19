National Move Over Day brings attention the dangers for roadside workers

It can be a dangerous job for the police, emergency vehicles, and wreckers who work on roadsides.

Mark's Towing Service helped host National Move Over Day at Dysart’s in Hermon.

Organizers say the day helps bring attention to the deaths and injuries caused by accidents.

They say it's critical for motorists to always use caution when passing by these workers.

State trucks, tow trucks, and the police came out to show support.

“There’s been a lot of accidents where troopers get killed, or tow operators,” says Mike Nadeau of Mark’s Towing. “It’s to raise awareness, and let people know that we are working there alongside the road, and to give us some space.”

Organizers say to remember it's important to always use caution and move over for those on the side of the road.

