Mainers celebrate National Lobster Day

A lobster roll or straight out of the pot -- what started as a poor man's meal has become one of the most valuable catches in the country.

McGlaughlin's Seafood in Bangor is a one-stop-shop for the tasty crustacean.

"How much lobster do you think you've cooked over the course of the summer?"

Alex is an employee at McGlaughlin's Seafood in Bangor. He said, "Probably it's in the thousands of lobsters."

"And you still want to eat it?"

"Absolutely! It's amazing!"

Senator Angus King said, "In my case, a good lobster roll is really just about the best thing you can do."

I share the Senator's love of the lobster roll, but I just can't pass up some steaming lobster with a side of butter.

I think some of my colleagues agree.

Joy Hollowell said, "How do I like my lobster? With melted butter."

Todd Simcox added, "Oh yeah, you need lots of butter."

"Heck, I pour melted butter on my lobster roll," Hollowell said.

Simcox explained, "Yeah, butter makes everything better. I'll put butter on my butter."

I even ran into some tourists on this national day of the bug.

"This is our first."

"This is your very first lobster roll? What do you think?"

"It's very good, very delicious."

"Yes, I love lobster. I'm going to have lobster for breakfast, lunch, and dinner."