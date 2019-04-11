Anne Donovan a Licensed Clinical Social Worker with Northern Light Home Care and Hospice is in to talk about National Healthcare Decisions Day.

National Healthcare Decisions Day exists to inspire, educate, and empower the public and providers about the importance of advance care planning.

Northern Light and Eastern Area Agency on aging is holding a community conversation about your healthcare decisions on Tuesday, April 16th.

The community conversation will be held at the Bangor Public Library in the Crofutt Room from 9 am to 12 pm.

To register please call 941-2865, space is limited.

To learn more about National Healthcare Decisions Day and get free information go to NHDD.org.