It is national healthcare decision week and Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital has an event planned for this Monday April 15.

They have assembled a team of doctors, attorneys who specialize in estate planning and other speakers to cover several educational topics during a forum in Pittsfield.

Dr. James Vankirk, Medical Director of Northern Light Palliative Care and Laurie Alexander, Health and Wellness Educator will be among the panelists, and they were also special guests on TV5 Morning News on Friday.

They sat down with Wayne Harvey to outline some of the activities planned for celebrating Health Care Decision Week.

