National Dessert Day celebrates some of the area's sweet treats

We're celebrating National Dessert Day with a few local favorites.

We started with Governor's Restaurant and Bakery in Old Town.

"The federal deficit, probably one of our most famous desserts, right? It was kind of grown out of the concept of taking all of our different ice cream desserts and putting them all into one giant bowl. We actually have to special order the bowls because we can't find them big enough. It's 18 scoops of ice cream. It's like a hot fudge sundae, a banana split, a strawberry short cake, a brownie sundae, all combined into one giant dish and topped with a huge amount of whipped cream," said Jason Clay of Governor's.

Then we went to Dysarts in Bangor for their 18-wheeler Ice cream Sundae.

18 scoops of ice cream with plenty of toppings.

And finally we finished at Anglers in Hampden for a Brownie Sundae and a Hot Fudge Cream Puff Sundae.