National Coffee with a Cop Day put cops out into the community

Wednesday is National Coffee with a Cop Day.

It is a chance for communities to better know and interact with their local law enforcement.

Holden Police were at G&M Family Variety this morning talking with those on their way to work.

They also held a food drive and a raffle to support a local food bank.

"We'll often times our interactions with folks can not be the pleasant. You know they can be confrontational, you're giving someone a ticket, you're arresting somebody. This is an entirely just a fun event. It's a chance for us in a very relaxed and laid back manner, talk to people have some fun, give some stuff away. It's been a lot of fun," said Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley.