Meet 'Narwhal,' the puppy with a tail on his forehead

Narwhal the puppy has taken the internet by storm with his unique features.

"He’s got an extra what looks like a perfect tail sitting in the center of his forehead,” said Dr. Brian Heuring, veterinarian at Cape Small Animal Clinic.

Narwhal is a 10-week-old dachshund mix with as much energy as any other puppy would have.

Narwhal was taken in by Rochelle Steffen, founder of Mac the pitbull, a Facebook page and group that helps bring life back to dogs with special needs.

Steffen said she was tagged in a Facebook post. When she saw Narwhal’s face, she knew she needed to save him.

“I tell you what, he completely melted everything. He’s just ridiculous,” said Steffen.

Heuring said there are no complications with the extra “tail" – no bony attachments and no vertebrae.

“We went as far as shooting X-rays," he said.

Steffen said they have heard backlash on why they aren’t removing his unique feature.

“Why remove it and give him an undue surgery? And then why take away his specialty? He makes everybody smile,” she said.

She said if they thought the extra tail would grow, they would take care of it.

Steffen said Narwhal is up for adoption. They are just looking for the perfect home to give him to.

Copyright 2019 KFVS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.